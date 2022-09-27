Theis wasn't in attendance Tuesday for the Pacers' first training camp practice due to an illness, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Theis reportedly had some symptoms of COVID-19, but he hasn't tested positive for the virus and will be eligible to practice as soon as Wednesday if he continues to test negative. After coming over from Boston in July as part of the deal that sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics, Theis is projected to serve as a depth piece in the Indiana frontcourt in 2022-23.