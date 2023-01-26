Theis (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Theis is closing in on a season debut, but it won't come Friday. His next chance to suit up arrives Sunday against the Grizzlies. It's possible he's not an every-game player once available, though coach Rick Carlisle is struggling to find reliable backup center minutes.
