Theis ended Friday's 107-104 victory over the Kings with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes.

Theis played 15 minutes off the bench Friday, soaking up all of the available backup center minutes. While this isn't really relevant from a standard league perspective, it is interesting that both Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson were out of the rotation. Jackson has been the focus of much discussion lately, specifically centered around his stash value heading into the trade deadline. This is certainly not an encouraging sign, although he could still be worth holding given the deadline is only a matter of days away.