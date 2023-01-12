Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Theis (knee) has been cleared to take part in more activities during practice, but the center remains without a clear timeline to make his season debut, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Since Carlisle didn't specify that Theis has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 work, the 30-year-old big man will presumably need at least a few more days to ramp back up after undergoing surgery in November to address persistent soreness in his right knee. Expect Theis to remain out for both ends of the Pacers' home back-to-back set this weekend against the Hawks and Grizzlies, but a return at some point during the team's four-game road trip next week that kicks off Monday in Milwaukee could be realistic.