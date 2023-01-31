Head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Theis (knee) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice and could return to game action by the end of the week, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Theis is still looking to make his 2022-23 debut while rehabbing from offseason surgery on his right knee. However, it appears like he's in the final stages of his recovery and could be back in the mix soon. The Pacers have three home games remaining this week -- Thursday versus the Lakers, Friday against the Kings and Sunday against the Cavaliers. Nonetheless, even if he's cleared, it's unlikely the veteran big man appears in all of those contests, so it's safe to keep him on the bench until next week.