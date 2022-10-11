Theis (rest) has been ruled out for the remainder of the preseason, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Theis didn't really have an offseason after transitioning from playing for the Celtics during the NBA Finals to suiting up for Germany during EuroBasket 2022, so the Pacers have been cautious with the big man during the preseason. His status for the regular season remains unclear, but there hasn't been any indication he'll miss any time. If available, he figures to compete for backup frontcourt minutes behind Myles Turner with the likes of Isaiah Jackson, Goga Bitadze, Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett