Theis (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Theis presumably suffered the right thumb sprain during Monday's loss to Utah and will have to sit out the Pacers' final contest before the All-Star break due to the issue. Myles Turner (back) has been cleared, so Isaiah Jackson figures to operate as the primary backup behind Turner versus Chicago. Theis' next chance to suit up will come Feb. 23 against Boston.