Theis (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Although coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Theis would be available "soon," the 30-year-old will remain sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. While he's been progressing well in practice recently, he's unlikely to have a consistent spot in the frontcourt rotation once he's deemed healthy.
