Theis (illness/rest) won't play in Wednesday's exhibition contest against the Hornets, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Theis missed the Pacers' first training camp practice due to an illness, but it's unclear if the aliment is the reasoning behind his expected absence. The German big man didn't really have an offseason after playing with Boston in the NBA Finals and then transitioning quickly into EuroBasket play. Regardless, more information about Theis' status will likely be available as the regular season draws closer.