Pacers' Darren Collison: Added to injury report

Collison is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to right leg soreness.

Collison has been bothered by a sore right leg for the past week, though the issue hasn't forced him to miss any game action. He'll likely be evaluated following Tuesday's shootaround before the Pacers determine his status. Over his last three games, Collison is averaging 7.3 points, 7.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 rebounds in 25.0 minutes.