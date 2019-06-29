Pacers' Darren Collison: Announces retirement

Collison announced Friday via TheUndefeated.com that he intends to retire after a 10-year career.

This decision is relatively surprising, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Collison was set to secure an estimated $10M-$12M annual salary in free agency. The 31-year-old was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in 2009, and has since played for the Pacers, Mavericks, Clippers, and Kings. He will retire with a career average of 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals across 29.4 minutes per game.