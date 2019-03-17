Pacers' Darren Collison: Another solid performance Saturday

Collison tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 loss to Denver.

Collison came away with 17 points in 30 minutes Saturday, almost helping the Pacers to an improbable victory against the Nuggets. Much like Thaddeus Young, Collison continues to bang the drum for the veterans on the teams, putting together a solid fantasy season. The loss of Victor Oladipo (knee) has certainly benefited Collison and with very little help off the bench, he should remain a viable standard league asset for the remainder of the season.