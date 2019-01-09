Pacers' Darren Collison: Available Wednesday
Collison (leg) is listed as available for Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics.
Collison will have a good chance at playing Wednesday after being upgraded to available. There's still a chance the Pacers decide to rest their starting point guard in order to prevent potentially aggravating his leg soreness, but it's more likely he'll give it a go, with a notice of whether he's starting or not likely coming closer to game-time.
