Pacers' Darren Collison: Back in starting lineup

Collison will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

A personal issue kept Collison out of Wednesday's game, but, as expected, he'll be back in the lineup and available for a full workload Friday. In Sunday's win over the Spurs, Collison had 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes -- a strong bounceback after he struggled to score only five points on 1-of-9 shooting in a loss to the Lakers on Jan. 19. Collison's return to the starting lineup means Joe Young will move back to the bench.