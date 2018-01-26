Pacers' Darren Collison: Back in starting lineup
Collison will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
A personal issue kept Collison out of Wednesday's game, but, as expected, he'll be back in the lineup and available for a full workload Friday. In Sunday's win over the Spurs, Collison had 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes -- a strong bounceback after he struggled to score only five points on 1-of-9 shooting in a loss to the Lakers on Jan. 19. Collison's return to the starting lineup means Joe Young will move back to the bench.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will play Friday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Out for personal reasons Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 15 points on Sunday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 23 on the Blazers•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Team-high scoring total in blowout win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...