Pacers' Darren Collison: Big double-double in loss

Collison scored 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Magic.

It's his sixth double-double of the season, but half of them have come in the last 14 games -- a stretch during which he's averaging 14.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.1 steals. The Pacers have needed a group effort to try and replace Victor Oladipo (knee), and so far Collison is holding up his end of that bargain. Look for the veteran point guard to stay productive down the stretch as Indiana tries to hang on to home-court advantage at least through the first round of the playoffs.