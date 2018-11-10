Pacers' Darren Collison: Bounces back in Friday's win

Collison collected 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Heat.

Collison was coming off a scoreless performance plus two more single-digit efforts prior to that, so it was good to see him bounce back in this one. Given the team's depth at point guard, with Corey Joseph and Tyreke Evans fighting for reserve minutes and Oladipo also capable of handling the ball, Collison will likely find it difficult to deliver the same consistency that he provided last season.