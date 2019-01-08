Pacers' Darren Collison: Cleared to play Tuesday
Collison (leg) is available Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
Collison entered the day listed as questionable due to right leg soreness, but he's been cleared to play after making it through pregame warmups with no issues. He figures to assume his normal place in the starting lineup. Over the last five games, Collison is averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 26.2 minutes.
