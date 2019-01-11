Pacers' Darren Collison: Cleared to play
Collison (leg) is available Friday against the Knicks.
Collison has been nursing right leg soreness but has yet to miss time because of it. Over the past seven games, he's averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Listed as questionable•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Available Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Deemed questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will be true game-time decision•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...