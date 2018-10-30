Pacers' Darren Collison: Collects 17 points Monday
Collison recorded 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Collison continues to fluctuate scoring, as his average of 16 points over the last two games is compounded by his average of five points the two games prior. Collison will always have a knack to steal and put up assists, but his scoring output, if improved, will give him a huge bump in fantasy value going forward.
