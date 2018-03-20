Pacers' Darren Collison: Collects eight assists in win

Collison recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Lakers.

Collison continues to make strides since his return from injury and is giving the Pacers a much-needed shot in the arm as they make their playoff charge. Cory Joseph, Joe Young and Lance Stephenson were merely adequate in getting the ball to their playmaker in Collison's absence, so his ball distribution skills are a welcome addition. With Collison back at full health, he should get back to his regular totals moving forward.