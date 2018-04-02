Pacers' Darren Collison: Comes through down the stretch
Collison produced 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 victory over the Clippers.
Collison was quiet for the majority of this game but did a lot of his work down the stretch as the Pacers came away with a crucial victory. Collison has not been quite the same player he was before his knee injury but he is coming around at the right time of the season for his owners. His minutes seem to be floating around the 30-minute mark, more than enough for him to put up standard league value.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Fills out stat sheet in victory•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scuffles from field Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Collects eight assists in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Starting at point guard Monday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Posts team-high 22 points Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...