Pacers' Darren Collison: Comes through down the stretch

Collison produced 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 victory over the Clippers.

Collison was quiet for the majority of this game but did a lot of his work down the stretch as the Pacers came away with a crucial victory. Collison has not been quite the same player he was before his knee injury but he is coming around at the right time of the season for his owners. His minutes seem to be floating around the 30-minute mark, more than enough for him to put up standard league value.