Pacers' Darren Collison: Continues to impress Wednesday
Collison finished with 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Thunder.
Collison continued his impressive start to the season, albeit in a losing effort. While his recent assist numbers have been garnering all the attention, his scoring has also been a nice bonus for owners. Not only is he averaging 15.6 points-per-game, he is doing so with tremendous efficiency. He has been doing most of his work without Myles Turner (concussion), and it will be interesting to see how they compliment each other once Turner returns to action.
