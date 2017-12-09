Pacers' Darren Collison: Dealing with knee injury

Collison did not play in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over Caveliers due to a knee injury, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Collison has apparently been dealing with the issue on and off all season. He still contributed six points (2-5 FG), five rebounds and three assists despite being limited to 22 minutes. The guard was noncommittal when asked about his availability for Sunday's game against the Nuggets. His status should clear up in the coming days, but if he's unable to go, look for Cory Joseph to see some increased run.