Pacers' Darren Collison: Dealing with knee injury
Collison did not play in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over Caveliers due to a knee injury, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Collison has apparently been dealing with the issue on and off all season. He still contributed six points (2-5 FG), five rebounds and three assists despite being limited to 22 minutes. The guard was noncommittal when asked about his availability for Sunday's game against the Nuggets. His status should clear up in the coming days, but if he's unable to go, look for Cory Joseph to see some increased run.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 17-8 in win over Toronto•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Misses one field goal, commits one turnover•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Continues to impress Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes out 16 assists Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...