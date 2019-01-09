Pacers' Darren Collison: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Collison (leg) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Labeled a game-time decision Tuesday with the sore right leg, Collison ultimately started in Pacers' 123-115 win over the Cavaliers and finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds. There wasn't any word that Collison aggravated the leg injury coming out of the contest, but the Pacers could be motivated to give him some rest for the second half of the back-to-back set. In the event Collison is ruled out shortly before the 7 p.m. EST tipoff, Cory Joseph would likely enter the starting five and handle the bulk of the minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will be true game-time decision•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Modest numbers in road loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Turns in another solid line•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Lights out shooting performance•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.