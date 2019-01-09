Pacers' Darren Collison: Deemed questionable Wednesday

Collison (leg) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Labeled a game-time decision Tuesday with the sore right leg, Collison ultimately started in Pacers' 123-115 win over the Cavaliers and finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds. There wasn't any word that Collison aggravated the leg injury coming out of the contest, but the Pacers could be motivated to give him some rest for the second half of the back-to-back set. In the event Collison is ruled out shortly before the 7 p.m. EST tipoff, Cory Joseph would likely enter the starting five and handle the bulk of the minutes at point guard.