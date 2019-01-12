Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes 10 assists in Friday's win

Collison (leg) collected seven points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.

Collison's sore leg didn't keep him from playing nor prevent him from thriving. He contributed in every category except threes while tallying double-digit assists for the fifth time this season. Three of those instances came during a three-week stretch when Victor Oladipo was sidelined due to injury, including a season-high 17 dimes in the last game before Oladipo returned to the lineup. Collison's assist totals have remained steady and solid regardless, but he is averaging a career low in points per game, sinking to single digits for the first time in this his 10th season.