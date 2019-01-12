Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes 10 assists in Friday's win
Collison (leg) collected seven points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.
Collison's sore leg didn't keep him from playing nor prevent him from thriving. He contributed in every category except threes while tallying double-digit assists for the fifth time this season. Three of those instances came during a three-week stretch when Victor Oladipo was sidelined due to injury, including a season-high 17 dimes in the last game before Oladipo returned to the lineup. Collison's assist totals have remained steady and solid regardless, but he is averaging a career low in points per game, sinking to single digits for the first time in this his 10th season.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...