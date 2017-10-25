Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes out 16 assists Tuesday
Collison tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 130-107 victory over the Timberwolves.
Collison set a season-high in assists Tuesday night, albeit only through four games. He will never be a pure scorer, as evident by his poor percentage from beyond the arc, but as long as he passes to his team's playmakers and plays solid defense (he held Jeff Teague to just two points most of the night), he will continue to earn valuable minutes on a far-from concrete Pacers roster.
