Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes out 17 dimes Monday

Collison recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes Monday against the Wizards.

Collison easily set a season-high for assists Monday, dishing out 17 helpers in a season-high 37 minutes. It was good to see Collison have a strong statistical performance as he's largely taken a step back this year, with his averages down across the board. That said, Collison has recorded four double-digit assist performances in his last eight games, clearly getting more playmaking opportunities with Victor Oladipo (knee) out.