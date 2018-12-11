Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes out 17 dimes Monday
Collison recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes Monday against the Wizards.
Collison easily set a season-high for assists Monday, dishing out 17 helpers in a season-high 37 minutes. It was good to see Collison have a strong statistical performance as he's largely taken a step back this year, with his averages down across the board. That said, Collison has recorded four double-digit assist performances in his last eight games, clearly getting more playmaking opportunities with Victor Oladipo (knee) out.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops team-high 23 points•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Records 12-assist double-doube•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Season highs in assists and boards•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Bounces back in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...