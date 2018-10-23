Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes six assists in Monday's loss

Collison collected five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

After averaging 29.9 minutes per game last season, Collison is seeing just 24.0 per through the first four tilts of 2018-19. The arrival of Tyreke Evans combined with the presence of Corey Joseph appears to be resulting in a reduced role for Collison, which in turn could cap his value in standard leagues.