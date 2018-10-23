Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes six assists in Monday's loss
Collison collected five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.
After averaging 29.9 minutes per game last season, Collison is seeing just 24.0 per through the first four tilts of 2018-19. The arrival of Tyreke Evans combined with the presence of Corey Joseph appears to be resulting in a reduced role for Collison, which in turn could cap his value in standard leagues.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Stellar shooting effort in Game 7 loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Finishes with 13 points•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Perfect three-point shooting night•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Comes through down the stretch•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...