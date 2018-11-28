Pacers' Darren Collison: Double-doubles in victory

Collison finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt. 5-8 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over the Suns.

Collison produced his first double-double of the season Tuesday, matching his season-high of 11 assists from the night prior. With Victor Oladipo (knee) continuing to miss time, Collison has been able to take on more of a facilitation role in the offense. Oladipo could be back for Thursday's game but with no assurances, Collison could be worth a speculative add if you need assists and steals.