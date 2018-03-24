Pacers' Darren Collison: Double-doubles in victory
Collison finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-104 victory over the Clippers.
Collison dished out double-figure dimes, helping the Pacers to a crucial victory Friday. Since making his return from a knee injury, he has gradually been regaining his confidence and appears fully healthy as the Pacers make their playoff charge. He shouldn't be on any waiver wires, but if he is, then what are doing?
