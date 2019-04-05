Pacers' Darren Collison: Doubtful Friday

Collison (groin) is doubtful for Friday's contest against the Celtics.

It may still come down to a game-time call for the point guard, but it would be a surprise if he played. Cory Joseph figures to draw the start if Collison is ultimately ruled out.

