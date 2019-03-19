Pacers' Darren Collison: Doubtful Tuesday
Collison is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers due to a right quad contusion.
Collison has emerged from Monday's loss to Portland with a quad bruise, and it's likely he'll sit out Tuesday's action. In his place, Cory Joseph, Tyreke Evans and Aaron Holiday could all see upticks in workload.
