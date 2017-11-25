Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 17-8 in win over Toronto
Collison collected 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in a 107-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Collison was mired in a bit of a slump prior to this, as this was his second-highest scoring total since November 1. It's clear that he's a bit hesitant to shoot too, as Collison has yet to surpass 13 shots in any game this season. That's a strange development from a point guard who plays 32 minute per game, but it could change if Victor Oladipo (knee) is to miss an extended period of time.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Misses one field goal, commits one turnover•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Continues to impress Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Dishes out 16 assists Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops double-double Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Provides four points, three assists Monday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...