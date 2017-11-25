Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 17-8 in win over Toronto

Collison collected 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in a 107-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Collison was mired in a bit of a slump prior to this, as this was his second-highest scoring total since November 1. It's clear that he's a bit hesitant to shoot too, as Collison has yet to surpass 13 shots in any game this season. That's a strange development from a point guard who plays 32 minute per game, but it could change if Victor Oladipo (knee) is to miss an extended period of time.

