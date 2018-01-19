Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 23 on the Blazers
Collison totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3PT) and three assists in a 100-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
The 23 points from Collison marked his third-highest total of the season, as he did that damage very efficiently. That's been a huge plus with Collison recently too, as he is 29-of-44 from the field across his last four games. That's more of a center type of line and it shows just how careful Collison is with his shot selection. The six three-point attempts here also marked a season-high, as he may take on a bigger scoring load in the absence of Myles Turner (elbow)
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Team-high scoring total in blowout win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Hands out seven assists Monday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Manages just five points in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will return Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...