Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops 23 on the Blazers

Collison totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3PT) and three assists in a 100-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The 23 points from Collison marked his third-highest total of the season, as he did that damage very efficiently. That's been a huge plus with Collison recently too, as he is 29-of-44 from the field across his last four games. That's more of a center type of line and it shows just how careful Collison is with his shot selection. The six three-point attempts here also marked a season-high, as he may take on a bigger scoring load in the absence of Myles Turner (elbow)