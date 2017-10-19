Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops double-double Wednesday
Collison collected 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 win over the Nets.
Collison got off to a great start Wednesday as the new starting point guard of the rebuilding Pacers. Not only was he active as a scorer, but also a distributor and defender. Impressively, he committed just two turnovers as well. While the high-paced nature of Wednesday's game probably inflated his numbers, the effort was certainly encouraging for fantasy owners who took a chance on Collison.
