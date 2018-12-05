Pacers' Darren Collison: Drops team-high 23 points
Collison recorded 23 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 win over the Bulls.
While Collison uncharacteristically had a poor assist game Tuesday night, he took on a much more prominent role scoring with Victor Oladipo's (knee) absence, registering a team-high 23 points. Collison figures to get a plethora of chances to shoot with his backcourt mate sidelined, which bodes well for his interim value.
