Pacers' Darren Collison: Ends season strongly in loss
Collison totaled 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics.
Collison dropped 19 points in Sunday's Game 4 loss, rounding out his season with a nice all-around performance. Collison, along with a number of other players, was forced into a more sizeable role when Victor Oladipo was lost for the season. He finished with season averages of 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals while also shooting efficiently from both the field and the free-throw line. He is not getting any younger and could be a point-guard to target in the later rounds of next seasons drafts with Oladipo a chance to miss the beginning of the season.
