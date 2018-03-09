Pacers' Darren Collison: Expected to play off bench Friday
Collison (knee) is expected to play Friday against the Hawks.
Collison went through a full practice Thursday as he continues to work back from minor surgery on his left knee, and the expectation is that he'll be available Friday in a limited role off the bench. "It's just conditioning now," Collison said. "Throughout this whole week when I was getting up and down, I didn't feel any pain. It was about getting up and down and getting back into shape and just playing basketball." Cory Joseph should remain the Pacers' starter at point guard Friday, but there's a decent chance Collison could be back in the starting five for Sunday's game in Boston.
