Pacers' Darren Collison: Explodes for team-high scoring total in win
Collison provided 30 points (12-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.
Taking on a much larger offensive role with backcourt mate Victor Oladipo (knee) sidelined, Collison exploded for his best scoring total in a Pacers uniform. The combination of increased responsibility and one of the best matchups for point guards in the league helped lead to the prolific night, one that also saw the veteran establish new high-water marks in made field goals, shot attempts and made three-pointers. While this caliber of effort is far from the norm for Collison, he's been a solid contributor in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals thus far, a trend that should endure regardless of Oladipo's presence in the lineup.
