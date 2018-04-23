Pacers' Darren Collison: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 loss
Collison tallied 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Indiana's 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Although his shooting was far from sharp, Collison remained involved enough to generate his second double-digit scoring effort of the season. The nine-year veteran has scuffled with his shot in three of the series' first four games, however, posting success rates from the field of between 14.3 percent and Sunday's 35.7 percent. He's been solid as both a rebounder and facilitator, though, helping keep his overall lines serviceable. He'll look to be sharper offensively when the Pacers try to secure a win in Wednesday's critical Game 5.
