Pacers' Darren Collison: Fills out stat sheet in victory
Collison mustered eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 win over the Kings.
Collison filled out the stat sheet against his old squad, but a second sub-par shooting effort led to a second consecutive single-digit scoring total. The veteran point guard did help make up for it with some solid work as a facilitator, equaling his third-best assist total of the season. Despite his recent offensive struggles, the 30-year-old remains a viable multi-category producer across all formats and has a secure complementary role in the Pacers offense.
