Pacers' Darren Collison: Finishes with 13 points
Collison dropped 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds during Tuesday's 119-93 season-ending loss to Charlotte.
Collison wrapped up the regular season by going 3-for-5 from three-point range on his way to 13 points Tuesday. The former UCLA star saw his points-per-game average decline by 0.8 points from last year, but increased his rebounds and assists totals by 0.4 and 0.7 per game respectively. Entering his final season of his two-year contract with the Pacers, Collison is set to make $10 million next season.
