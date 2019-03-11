Pacers' Darren Collison: Finishes with 14 points
Collison recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 30 minutes Sunday against the 76ers.
Collison had a decent shooting day and finished in double figures for the third time in his previous five contests. He's averaging 15.2 points along with 4.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steal over that stretch. The 31-year-old should continue to see plenty of opportunities to do damage in the scoring department, although he's certainly prone to an off night here and there.
