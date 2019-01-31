Pacers' Darren Collison: Flounders in 25 minutes

Collison finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 107-89 loss to the Wizards.

Collison entered the contest averaging 16.6 points and 7.4 assists over his prior five outings, but he crashed back to earth in the blowout loss. Fortunately, he'll have an immediate opportunity to bounce back with the Pacers finishing off the second half of their back-to-back set Thursday in Orlando.