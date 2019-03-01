Pacers' Darren Collison: Forgettable shooting night in win

Collison mustered eight points (1-9 FG, 6-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timbewolves on Thursday.

Collison has been an efficient shooter throughout the majority of the season, so his current two-game clunker is a significant outlier to say the least. The 10-year veteran has drained just two of 15 shot attempts across the last two games, a slump in direct contrast to his 46.4 percent success rate from the floor for the campaign. Collison still salvaged his line with strong work in other categories Thursday, and he'll try to rediscover his stroke on Saturday against the Magic.