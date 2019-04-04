Pacers' Darren Collison: Game-time call Friday
Collison (groin) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Celtics.
Collison went through Thursday's practice, which is an encouraging sign for his potential availability. He's been out over the past two games, which has prompted Cory Joseph to start at point guard.
