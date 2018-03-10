Pacers' Darren Collison: Goes for 17 points in return
Collison contributed 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during a 112-87 win over the Hawks on Friday.
In his first game since early February, Collison looked good in his return. He chipped in 17 points, which led all bench players. Collison will likely see his minutes gradually increased over the next few weeks and he may return to the starting lineup, so his outlook for the rest of the season looks good.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will play Friday vs. Atlanta•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Expected to play off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Likely out another week•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Will remain out vs. Milwaukee•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Out for four-game road trip•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...