Pacers' Darren Collison: Goes for 17 points in return

Collison contributed 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during a 112-87 win over the Hawks on Friday.

In his first game since early February, Collison looked good in his return. He chipped in 17 points, which led all bench players. Collison will likely see his minutes gradually increased over the next few weeks and he may return to the starting lineup, so his outlook for the rest of the season looks good.