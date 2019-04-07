Pacers' Darren Collison: Good to go Sunday

Collison (groin) will play in Sunday's matchup against Brooklyn, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

After missing the last three games with a groin injury, Collison returns to the starting lineup Sunday. News of a minutes restriction has not surfaced yet but coach Nate McMillan plans on playing just 10 Pacers on Sunday so Collision may be in-line for his usual workload.

