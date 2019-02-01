Pacers' Darren Collison: Hands out 10 helpers in loss

Collison totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal over 32 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Magic on Thursday.

After a poor showing on Wednesday, Collison bounced back nicely by dishing his most assists in nearly three weeks. He's currently handing out the most assists of his career (5.7) this season and although he's averaging under 10 points per game, his scoring should improve down the stretch with Victor Oladipo (knee) on the shelf.