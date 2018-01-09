Pacers' Darren Collison: Hands out seven assists Monday
Collison collected 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 109-96 win over Milwaukee.
Since Collison tied his season-high 30 points Dec. 29 against Chicago, he's essentially regressed back into his normal role. Over the past four games, he's averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.3 minutes per game. Between Victor Oladipo playing way above expectation and various other bench options available to provide offense -- such as Cory Joseph and Lance Stephenson -- Collison hasn't played as big of a role in gameplan as some anticipated.
